Bukayo Saka is set to miss England’s last warm-up friendly ahead of the European Championships with a hip injury according to reports.

The 19-year-old, who scored his first goal for his country in the Three Lions game against Austria last week has been ruled out of the match against Romania on Sunday, according to The Athletic

There is no indication as to what impact the complaint will have on the Arsenal’s star’s participation in the Euros, which start on June 11.

Saka’s injury concerns are cause for another headache for manager Gareth Southgate who has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold withdraw from the squad with a thigh problem, ruling him out for up to six weeks.

There are also worries over the fitness of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson but both were selected for the tournament despite carrying knocks.

Saka scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over the Austrians in the match at the Riverside stadium.

England return to Middlesbrough for their last pre-tournament match against Romania ahead of their opening match against Croatia at Wembley.

Southgate’s team have also been drawn against Scotland and Czech Republic in their group.

