Hansi Flick has revealed he is on the brink of signing a deal to take charge of the Germany national side.

Joachim Low confirmed earlier this year that he would step down from his position in charge of Germany at the conclusion of this summer’s European Championship.

Flick was immediately linked with the post, and the rumours gathered pace when it was confirmed he would leave his role in charge of Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old, who worked under Low with Germany for eight years, has one final game at the helm of Bayern.

And he confirmed at his press conference before the clash with Augsburg that only minor details need to be ironed out.

"I've talked to the DFB and everyone knows how I feel about the national team," Flick said. "But it is also the case that these things always have to be settled when it comes to the little details.

“When everything is ready, things can be announced quickly."

Germany’s focus is on this summer’s delayed Euro 2020, where they have been placed in a tough group alongside France, Hungary and holders Portugal.

