Algeria
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
20:45
06/06/21
Stade Mustapha Tchaker
Mali
    International friendlies • Regular
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Algeria
    • Mali
    • ZerroukiAbeid
      85'
    • MahrezBenrahma
      85'
    • OunasFerhat
      81'
    • BelailiOunas
      69'
    • GuédiouraBelkebla
      69'
    • Benlamri
      67'
    • Guédioura
      65'
    • Mahrez
      56'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Algeria
    • Mali
    • BoudaouiSlimani
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Algeria
    • Mali
    • Mahrez
      45'
    avant-match

    Algeria - Mali

    Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Algeria and Mali with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:45 on 6 June 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Djamel Belmadi or Mohamed Magassouba? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest Algeria and Mali news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Algeria and Mali. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

        
