Bosnia and Herzegovina - Costa Rica

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Costa Rica with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ivaylo Petev or Ronald González? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bosnia and Herzegovina and Costa Rica news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Costa Rica. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

