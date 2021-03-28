Greece - Honduras

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Greece and Honduras with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 28 March 2021.





Catch the latest Greece and Honduras news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Greece and Honduras. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

