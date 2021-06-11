Guinea-Bissau - Cabo Verde

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 10 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Baciro Cande or Bubista? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

