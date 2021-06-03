Japan - Jamaica

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Japan and Jamaica with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hajime Moriyasu or Theodore Whitmore? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Japan and Jamaica news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Japan and Jamaica. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

