Mexico - Costa Rica

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Mexico and Costa Rica with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gerardo Martino or Ronald González? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Mexico and Costa Rica news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Mexico and Costa Rica. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

