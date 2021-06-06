Norway - Greece

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Norway and Greece with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ståle Solbakken or John van 't Schip? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Norway and Greece news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Norway and Greece. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

