Serbia
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
08:00
07/06/21
Miki Athletic Stadium
Jamaica
International friendlies • Regular
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Serbia
  • Jamaica
  • Pavlovic
    90'
  • WilliamsLambert
    86'
  • GrayTilt
    79'
  • PetkovicVulic
    75'
  • LoweMorrison
    72'
  • TurgottMalcolm
    67'
  • GrujicMaksimovic
    63'
  • Pavlovic
    61'
  • Moore
    57'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Serbia
  • Jamaica
  • NikolicIlic
    45'
  • Arangel CesticPavlovic
    45'
  • IlicSpajic
    45'
  • GavricMakaric
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Serbia
  • Jamaica
  • Gray
    29'
  • Arangel Cestic
    15'
Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Serbia and Jamaica with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 7 June 2021.
