Sudan - Zambia

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Sudan and Zambia with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 10 June 2021.





Catch the latest Sudan and Zambia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sudan and Zambia. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

