Scotland are erring on the side of caution by leaving six players at their pre-European Championship training camp in Spain following John Fleck’s positive coronavirus result.

John McGinn, Che Adams, David Marshall, Nathan Patterson, Grant Hanley and Stephen O’Donnell have been left in Alicante and will not play a part in tonight’s friendly with the Netherlands in Portugal.

All of the players had been identified as close contacts of Fleck, but have returned negative Covid-19 tests a number of times. Despite that, a decision was made not to risk heading to the Estadio Algarve, leaving Steve Clarke with 19 players for the game.

The six will not have to isolate, unlike the Sheffield United midfielder, who is undergoing a 10-day quarantine period after returning a positive test on Tuesday, despite showing no symptoms.

The development poses a number of problems for Clarke’s plans to play the Dutch in the first of two friendly games ahead of the tournament.

Marshall has been the first-choice goalkeeper, while McGinn is one of the stars of the team.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour have only recently joined up with the squad following their team’s involvement in the Europa League and Champions League finals respectively, and could have a greater role than planned for the match.

