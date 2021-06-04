Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Spain as Luis Enrique’s side and Portugal played out a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

There was no sign of Ruben Dias or Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal starting lineup as Aymeric Laporte was handed his international debut after switching his international allegiance to Spain from France.

Ferran Torres started lively, but it was Portugal who looked to have made the breakthrough when Jose Fonte found the net with a header from a corner kick. However, the Lille captain was penalised for a push.

Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sanabria both spurned golden opportunities in the second half to give Spain the lead before Fernandes was introduced by Santos on the hour mark for Portugal.

Pedri and Rodri were among those introduced off the bench for Spain as the match started to lose some of its rhythm due to the number of substitutions. Morata had another chance to score a winner in stoppage time, but crashed an effort off the crossbar as the contest fizzled out.

TALKING POINT - Did Alvaro Morata do enough to impress Luis Enrique?

Spain’s squad is packed full of world class talent, but they are lacking a true top level goalscorer. Morata should be that figure, but this was a wasteful performance from the Juventus centre forward who should have scored a winner in stoppage time. Enrique has a decision to make - who will lead the line for his team at Euro 2020? Will it be Morata or someone like Gerard Moreno? Was this performance enough for the former to make the case it should be him?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marcos Llorente (Spain)

There weren’t a lot of standout performers for either team in what was a half-pace friendly, but Marcos Llorente caught the eye playing in an unfamiliar role at right back. Normally deployed as an attacking midfielder, the Atletico Madrid man still managed to be creative down the wing and along with Jose Gaya was Spain’s liveliest attacking threat throughout.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain - Simon 5, M. Llorente 8, Laporte 6, Pau 7, Gaya 8, Busquets 5, Thiago 6, Fabian 6, Sanabria 5, Torres 7, Morata 4. Subs - Pedri 5, Rodri 5, Garcia 4, D. Llorente 4, Koke 6.

Portugal - Patricio 6, Semedo 5, Pepe 6, Fonte 7, Guerreiro 6, Danilo 5, Renato Sanches 7, Oliveira 6, Jota 7, Felix 5, Ronaldo 6. Subs - Fernandes 5, Carvalho 5, Mendes 6, Silva 5, Palhinha 5, Goncalves 4.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Fonte gets up highest to head back across goal and into the far corner of the net, but the referee has blown for a push. Foul awarded to Spain!

30’ Chance for Torres! He has been Spain's best goal threat so far and Torres comes close to opening the scoring, but could only head wide of the near post from a Morata cross.

55’ Double chance! Oh dear! Morata should have done better with both of those chances. First, his scuffed shot is blocked. And then he sends another scuffed effort wide of the near post.

57’ SANABRIA... over! That's Spain's best chance of the match so far! Pepe gets caught by Llorente at the byline, his cut back to Sanabria is a good one, but he somehow scoops over the bar!

83’ Across the face! Another good chance for Spain as Morata fails to get on the end of a Gaya cross into the middle. That was another solid opportunity for the Juve striker.

90+1’ Off the bar! That was the chance! Morata has released in behind the Portuguese defence, he was one-on-one, but the Spain striker smashes his strike off the crossbar!

KEY STATS

Koke made his 50th appearance for Spain, becoming the first Atletico Madrid player to reach this milestone for the national team.

Spain have now lost just one of their last 23 matches at home in all competitions.

