A banana was thrown at Richarlison during Brazil's 5-1 friendly win over Tunisia in Paris.

It came after Brazil had begun the match by entering the field without stars on their shirts, an anti-racism gesture that sought to highlight the contribution black players have made to their considerable footballing successes as a nation.

"CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced manifestation," read a statement from the Brazilian federation.

Richarlison was among the goalscorers for Brazil in Paris, with Raphinha (2), Neymar and Pedro also on the scoresheet.

Brazil have already made it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, going undefeated in their CONMEBOL qualifying group.

