Bukayo Saka has left England’s training camp as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Arsenal winger had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St. George’s Park since Wednesday and has now returned home.

England have confirmed that no further replacements are planned with a squad of 24 in place for friendlies at Wembley Stadium against Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

More to follow...

