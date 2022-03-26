England notched up their third straight win as they saw off a tough Switzerland side 2-1 at Wembley, in a match where Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their international debuts.

Switzerland silenced the home crowd as they took the lead after 22 minutes, courtesy of Breel Embolo. The forward jumped highest to meet Xherdan Shaqiri’s cross from deep and sent a header past Jordan Pickford and into the bottom corner.

The goal galvanised the Swiss as a couple of minutes later, Fabian Frei’s shot from inside the area was tipped onto the crossbar by a diving Pickford.

Despite Switzerland looking like the side more likely to score, a poor mistake by Frei was punished right on the stroke of half-time. The centre-back was dispossessed in a dangerous area, and Luke Shaw fired a shot from the edge of the box into the roof of the net to get England back on level terms.

Then, with fifteen minutes to go, England were awarded a penalty after Stephen Zuber was adjudged to handle the ball in the box. After a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot.

Harry Kane then made no mistake, slotting in the penalty into the bottom-left corner to score his 49th England goal and seal the win for the Three Lions.

