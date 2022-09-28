FIFA has opened an investigation into the incident during Brazil's 5-1 win over Tunisia that saw a banana thrown at Richarlison

Brazil had entered the pitch at the start of the match having made an anti-racist gesture, displaying shirts that had the stars removed from them so as to highlight the success their nation's black players have contributed to.

But then came the incident after Richarlison had scored his team's second goal, with the banana appearing on the pitch near the corner flag.

As well as FIFA releasing a statement on Wednesday, Richarlison and Thiago Silva were among the Brazil players to speak out on what they had seen.

"First and foremost, FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero tolerance stance against such behaviour in football," FIFA said.

"FIFA will investigate the incident in yesterday's game in Paris."

Richarlison wants stronger action for such incidents.

"As long as they keep 'blah blah blah' and don't punish, it's going to continue like this, happening every day and in every corner," the Spurs forward said.

Veteran Selecao defender Silva, who played the full 90 minutes of the encounter at the Parc des Princes, added:

"I was saddened by the gesture they made because that's not football," he said.

"Football is about supporting your team. Afterwards, on the pitch, we try to give our all for our national team. But gestures like that are not good for football."

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues echoed Richarlison's comments about stronger punishments.

"Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection", he said.

"This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion.

"The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental [battle for] change to wipe this type of crime from the planet.

"I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe."

