Jordan - Spain

International friendlies
Amman International Stadium / 17.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jordan/teamcenter.shtml
Jordan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Jordan

Spain

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

International friendlies

Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli miss out on Brazil squad

09/09/2022 at 18:43

International friendlies

Messi scores all five goals as Argentina thrash Estonia in Pamplona

05/06/2022 at 21:51

Follow the International friendlies live Football match between Jordan and Spain with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 17 November 2022.

Catch the latest Jordan and Spain news and find up to date International friendlies standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.