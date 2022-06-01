Advertisement
Italy vs Argentina live commentary of Finalissima - latest score as European Championship winners take on Copa America champions
19:15
ARGENTINA BOSS LIONEL SCALONI ON ITALY
“They are undeservedly not at the World Cup," Scaloni said in his press conference.
“They are European champions and won a year ago. They are a top-level nation who have done everything right.
“They have a top manager and are not at the World Cup because the ball simply did not want to go in in some matches."
Image credit: Eurosport
19:08
MANCINI - 'THERE'S A TROPHY UP FOR GRABS'
“It is a wonderful trophy, between two great national sides who won the two continental tournaments,” the Italian boss told RAI Sport.
“There will be 90,000 fans in the stadium and we will try to honour the fixture. I expect an open game against an extraordinary team, as Argentina have great players and perhaps the best of all time along with Maradona: Messi.
“We must try to do well, even if we are at the end of a tiring season and nobody can be at 100 per cent the way they were a year ago for the Euros. There’s still a trophy up for grabs and we’ll try to win it.”
Image credit: Getty Images
19:05
WHAT IS THE FINALISSIMA?
Here UEFA explain...Finalissima's CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions trophy
19:00
MAKESHIFT ITALY ATTACK
A number of injuries means Mancini is forced to name a makeshift Italy attack of Giacomo Raspadori, Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernadeschi.
Jorginho has passed a late fitness test and features in midfield.
As mentioned, Chiellini makes his final appearance in an Italy shirt as he takes up his place at the heart of defence.
18:56
MESSI STARTS
Lionel Messi features and will be the star attraction tonight and he'll support Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala in a star-studded attack. At the back, Tottenham's Cristian Romero features alongside Nicolas Otamendi and Emi Martinez takes the gloves.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:53
ARGENTINA TEAM
Starting XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Rodriguez, Messi, Dybala, Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez.
Subs: Armani, Foyth, Mac Allister, Pezzella, Acuna, Alvarez, Rulli, Palacios, Gonzalez, Lisandro Martinez, Gomez, Lo Celso
18:52
ITALY TEAM
Starting XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Pessina, Jorginho, Barella, Bernardeschi, Belotti, Raspadori.
Subs: Cragno, Spinazzola, Locatelli, Lazzari, Florenzi, Politano, Meret, Acerbi, Cristante, Scamacca, Pellegrini, Bastoni.
18:45
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Finalissima at Wembley between European Championship winners Italy and the Copa America champions Argentina.
Italy return to the scene where they defeated England on a dramatic penalty shootout back in July last year to take the European Championship crown, but they've since lost to North Macedonia as they failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Roberto Mancini will be hoping his side can pick themselves up for this match against the South American giants, with legendary defender Giorgio Chiellini set to make his 117th and final appearance for Italy.
Let's grab the team news ahead of this 19:45 BST kick-off.