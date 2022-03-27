Luke Shaw dropped a hint about his discontent at Manchester United following his goalscoring contribution to England's 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland

The 26-year-old lashed home from the edge of the box to get England's equaliser at Wembley, with his overall display the latest of a series of strong performances at international level under Gareth Southgate.

But that hasn't been the case in his club colours this term, with United interim boss Ralf Rangnick seeming to not have full trust in Shaw's abilities.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Saturday's encounter, Shaw said: "The environment here that Gareth creates, you always enjoy it.

"I think when I come here it is about enjoyment and playing games with a smile on my face. Here, when I come here, I always do that.

"We all love playing for our country and when we are here we all just focus on what is happening here. Obviously, my main focus is England at this time.

It is always important to feel like you are wanted. I think especially here I always feel that.

"I am not saying I don't at United but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football. A big part of football is the enjoyment.

"Of course, it is hard to enjoy when we are losing and not playing well at club level. We have to face that and, of course, this season it has not been good enough so it is hard to enjoy.

"We have a lot to improve at the club but I am here with England so the focus is on that."

Shaw's leveller in London was added to by Harry Kane's 78th-minute penalty, which not only won the game for the hosts, but also put the skipper level with Bobby Charlton on 49 goals for England

Southgate's men play Ivory Coast on Tuesday in their second and final friendly of the international window.

