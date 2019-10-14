Former Manchester United defender McNair grabbed his side's first after just eight minutes, capitalising on some lazy defending by Ladislav Krejci before striking low into the net.

And another former Red Devil doubled Northern Ireland's lead, when Tom Flanagan's header from a corner caused chaos before the ball broke for Evans to scoop home from close range.

McNair then doubled his tally with a superbly taken goal, outpacing Czech defender Josef Husbauer before rounding 'keeper Jiri Pavlenka and slotting into an open net.

But England's midweek conquerors threatened a fightback, with Vladimir Darida finding the roof of the net before Alex Kral made it two in two second half minutes with a thumping finish.

And Kral looked to have equalised in stoppage-time with his second of the night but for the referee to blow up for a foul on 'keeper Michael McGovern.