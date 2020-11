A FIFA ruling in June last year ordered Ghoddos and Ostersunds to jointly pay 4 million euros ($4.72 million) to Huesca after the player failed to complete his transfer to the Spanish club, choosing to join French side Amiens instead.

The CAS Panel found Ghoddos and Ostersunds guilty of breaching the contract but said Huesca, who are now in La Liga, did not prove they suffered any damages to merit compensation.

As part of world governing body FIFA's ruling, Ghoddos has already served a four-month suspension and in September the 27-year-old secured a season-long loan move from Ligue 2 side Amiens to English Championship (second-tier) outfit Brentford.

CAS also upheld FIFA's ban on Ostersunds' signing new players in the next two transfer windows.

