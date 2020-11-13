Browne, 25, is the second Ireland player to test positive for the novel coronavirus this week after striker Callum Robinson missed the 3-0 defeat for the same reason.

"There are no close contacts of the player (Browne) and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff," the Football Association of Ireland said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FAIreland/status/1327205411074822144 on Friday.

Ireland, third in the Nations League B Group 4 with two points from four games, host bottom-placed Bulgaria next Wednesday after their game away to table-toppers Wales on Sunday. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

