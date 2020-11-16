Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," the FAI said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FAIreland/status/1328333246455746560.

Football
AFC Champions League Fixtures
18 MINUTES AGO

Ireland, who lost 1-0 away to Wales on Sunday, are third in the Nations League Group B4 with two points from five games and host bottom-placed Bulgaria on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football
Premier League Fixtures
18 MINUTES AGO
Football
Wrexham approve bid by actors Reynolds, McElhenney to buy club
28 MINUTES AGO