Last week, Ireland midfielder Alan Browne and striker Callum Robinson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," the FAI said on Twitter https://twitter.com/FAIreland/status/1328333246455746560.

Ireland, who lost 1-0 away to Wales on Sunday, are third in the Nations League Group B4 with two points from five games and host bottom-placed Bulgaria on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

