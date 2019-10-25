LIVE

Derry City - Finn Harps

Irish Premier League - 25 October 2019

Irish Premier League – Follow the Football match between Derry City and Finn Harps live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Declan Devine or Ollie Horgan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Derry City and Finn Harps? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Derry City vs Finn Harps. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

