LIVE

Shamrock Rovers - Dundalk

Irish Premier League - 28 February 2020

Irish Premier League – Follow the Football match between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stephen Bradley or Vinny Perth? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

