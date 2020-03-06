LIVE

St. Patrick's Athletic - Cork City

Irish Premier League - 6 March 2020

Irish Premier League – Follow the Football match between St. Patrick's Athletic and Cork City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stephen O'Donnell or Neale Fenn? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between St. Patrick's Athletic and Cork City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for St. Patrick's Athletic vs Cork City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

