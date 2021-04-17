Sligo Rovers - Finn Harps

Follow the Irish Premier League live Football match between Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Liam Buckley or Ollie Horgan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

