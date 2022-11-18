Football

'Is everything OK with Lionel Messi?' - Robert Lewandowski hits back at reporter's Ballon d'Or question

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski hit back at a reporter's claim that he had an issue with Lionel Messi after the Argentine beat him to the Ballon d'Or award in 2021. Lewandowski was the favourite to pick up the award in 2020 after winning the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Pokal with Bayern Munich but the ceremony was cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

00:01:25, 14 minutes ago