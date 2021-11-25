Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has asked FIFA why his Senegal jersey was omitted from the photo rounding up the nominees for FIFA men’s best goalkeeper award.

Fellow nominees Kasper Schmeichel, Alisson Becker, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer are also nominated for the award, and each appear in the image wearing their national team jersey.

But Senegalese Mendy is snapped in orange under armour as part of the image.

And the 29-year-old was left questioning if that was fair on his home nation.

In reference to the image, he wrote on Instagram: “FIFA World Cup, two days I’m looking at this post and trying to understand why but I still don’t get it.

“Is it normal I’m the only one without the jersey of my country Senegal.

Is it fair on Senegal?

Mendy has been one of the world’s outstanding goalkeepers this year, winning the Champions League last season and forming part of an almost untreatable defence this campaign.

