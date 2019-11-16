Hamilton Wanderers
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    5
    0
    01:00
    16/11/19
    Porritt Stadium
    Auckland City
    ISPS Handa Premiership • Day 3
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Auckland City
    • Browne
      87'
    • Bevan
      60'
    • 1st Half
    • Auckland City
    • Bevan (P)
      45'
    • Portegys (o.g.)
      37'
    • Rogerson
      28'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Hamilton Wanderers - Auckland City
    ISPS Handa Premiership - 16 November 2019

    ISPS Handa Premiership – Follow the Football match between Hamilton Wanderers and Auckland City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


    Have your say by voting on who will win between Hamilton Wanderers and Auckland City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hamilton Wanderers vs Auckland City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment