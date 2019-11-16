LIVE

Hawke's Bay United - Tasman United

ISPS Handa Premiership - 16 November 2019

ISPS Handa Premiership – Follow the Football match between Hawke's Bay United and Tasman United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Hawke's Bay United and Tasman United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hawke's Bay United vs Tasman United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

