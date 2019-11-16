Southern United FC
Finished
0
2
-
4
0
03:00
16/11/19
Sunnyvale Park
Eastern Suburbs
ISPS Handa Premiership • Day 3
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Brook
    67'
  • Awad
    59'
  • Coughlan (P)
    49'
  • Hoyle
    47'
  • 1st Half
  • Bueno
    25'
  • Drake
    24'
avant-match

LIVE
Southern United FC - Eastern Suburbs
ISPS Handa Premiership - 16 November 2019

ISPS Handa Premiership – Follow the Football match between Southern United FC and Eastern Suburbs live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


Have your say by voting on who will win between Southern United FC and Eastern Suburbs? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Southern United FC vs Eastern Suburbs. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
