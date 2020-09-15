"This is an opportunity to turn Beitar Jerusalem into a dominant club ... that will represent, in addition to soccer, a concrete symbol of the new winds of peace that are blowing in the Middle East," Beitar said in a statement.

The club gave no details on the prospective deal or investors, other than to identify them as "entrepreneurs from Abu Dhabi".

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Bailey keen on Premier League move, Chelsea in Mendy talks AN HOUR AGO

Club owner Moshe Hogeg will fly to the UAE capital soon to pursue the negotiations, the Beitar statement said.

Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13 they would establish relations, a deal due to be solemnised in Washington on Tuesday. (Writing by Dan Williams, editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League More questions than answers for Chelsea after Brighton win – The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO