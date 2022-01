Football

‘It could have been a draw’ - Jurgen Klopp after ‘important’ 3-1 win at Palace

Jurgen Klopp said he was "over the moon" with Liverpool's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which took the 'Reds' to within nine points of English Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

