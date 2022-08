Football

'It does not make sense' - Tuchel on World Cup and Chelsea's hopes for the new Premier League season

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel discussed on Friday the club's expectations for the upcoming Premier League season and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which will take place during November and December. Tuchel said: "I struggle a little bit to keep our ambitions down. I do not want to lower our ambitions."

