"It feels like coming back home" - Jordi Cruyff on new strategic role at Barcelona

Jordi Cruyff was officially announced on Thursday as a new sporting advisor for FC Barcelona. The son of Barca legend Johan Cruyff signed his contract at the club's offices with president Joan Laporta and vice president Rafael Yuste. Cruyff will be one of Laporta's closest advisors on footballing matters.

00:01:20, 38 minutes ago