‘It has to be in a civilised manner’ – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United protest

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that any protest must be civilised. He added that the Glazer family had personally apologised to him for their involvement in trying to help form a European Super League. Solskjaer said the American owners were working to improve their communication with supporters.

00:01:30, an hour ago