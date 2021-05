Football

'It hurts' - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers ' bitterly disappointed' at missing out on Champions League

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says that "it hurts" and he and the team are "bitterly disappointed" after missing out on the top four on the final day of the Premier League season. No team spent more time in the top four than Leicester did but they were edged out by Chelsea after a 4-2 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

00:01:03, 35 minutes ago