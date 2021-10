Football

‘It hurts’ - Nuno Espirito Santo as David Moyes’ West Ham beat Tottenham to move into top four

Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur head coach: "It's always frustrating, always frustrating (losing) a London derby. We know that means a lot for our fans, it means a lot to us. We are not able to win it and I'm disappointed because it hurts, of course it hurts."

