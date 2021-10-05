Football

'It is hard to put into words' - Giorgio Chiellini on his love affair with Italy national team ahead of Nations League

"We would love to continue increasing that streak," Italy head coach Roberto Mancini added as the Azzurri hope to continue their 37-match unbeaten run when they face Spain in their Nations League semi-final clash on Wednesday evening. Italy defeated Spain on penalties in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 before clinching the championships against England in the final at Wembley.

00:01:45, an hour ago