In a world where Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the summer transfer subjects du jour it’s easy to forget about the prospect of Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern Munich.

Ad

The report says that Lewandowski feels that the time is right to leave Bayern and wants to test himself in Spain. It adds that he believes in and is excited by the Barcelona project. For their part Barcelona and manager Xavi Hernandez want to add an elite striker to their roster despite the good form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Apparently they believe so much in Lewandowski’s professionalism and training that they are willing to offer him a four-year contract that will take him to 38!

Transfers Barca looking to make blockbuster Lewandowski signing from Bayern - reports 7 HOURS AGO

This is reportedly down to the fact that Barca feel they will be outbid when it comes to Haaland. If it comes off it will be another interesting move by Joan Laporta (who shares an agent with Lewandowski for what it’s worth) and Mateu Alemany, who have shown they aren’t afraid to sign older players if they deem it worthwhile.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates during the German first division Bundesliga football match, FC Bayern Munich v FC Union Berlin in Munich, Germany, on March 19, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

It seems like a perfectly logical move. Even at the age of 33 Lewandowski remains one of the best - if not the best - strikers in world football. There has been no indication from what we’ve seen that he would suffer a severe downturn in form. Really the only risk would be the financial compensation that both Bayern and Lewandowski would demand.

In order to dig a little bit more into the ins and the outs we got in contact with Adrian Garcia from Eurosport Spain and Robert Bauer of Eurosport Germany to get their views on the matter.

“It’s a reliable report,” begins Garcia. “There is a lot of talk in Barcelona and the media around the club about both Lewandowski and [Leeds United winger] Raphinha.”

Still it’s entirely understandable that Barcelona would want Lewandowski, but surely being able to actually afford him is a different matter entirely.

“I still don’t see it as very likely,” agrees Bauer. “[Bayern CEO] Oliver Kahn said just a few days ago that he firmly believes Lewandowski will stay.”

For reference this is what Kahn said when asked about the prospect of Lewandowski leaving.

“There is no reason to leave Bayern Munich, you have all the options here. The players know what they have at the club.”

Bauer adds that “Bayern know what they have in Lewandowski and would reportedly like to extend him.”

Nagelsmann & Lewandowski Image credit: Getty Images

Bauer is equally sceptical when asked why Bayern would consider moving on from Lewandowski given his form this season.

“That's the question... Rationally, there aren't many.

“According to Sky, the negotiations should be slow due to the financial situation at FC Bayern.

“The contract extensions for Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman have cost a lot of money and Lewandowski is said to be asking for a salary of around 23-25 million euros.

“Maybe it also depends on the contract period, because he is already 33 years old. From a sporting point of view, however, it makes almost no sense.”

Garcia believes that Lewandowski would have a similar impact to Luis Suarez when he arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool, adding that, “Aubameyang and Lewandowski would be 100% compatible with Xavi’s system, the people worrying should be Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite.”

Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their team's third goal from the penalty spot during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FC Union Berlin at Allianz Arena on March 19, 2022 in Munich, Germany Image credit: Getty Images

One obvious question is “how on earth can Barcelona afford this” given how widely reported their bleak financial situation is. For Garcia he believes that the injection in cash from the La Liga deal with CVC will be crucial in terms of financing. He does add that he believes Real Madrid won’t be in the running due to the presence of Karim Benzema and the expected additional arrival of Kylian Mbappe. Likewise for Atletico Madrid it will cost far too much in terms of salary.

Bauer believes that “due to the fact that Bayern is convinced of Lewandowski’s stay in Munich there is also no specific demand as to how much they would ask for Lewandowski.”

Bauer adds that there are no immediate links in terms of replacements but the two most obvious options are Haaland and Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg. However he does point out that “Bayern probably will not be able to afford Haaland and there is going to be a lot of competition for Adeyemi".

Transfers Barcelona still in the running for Haaland - Paper Round 21/03/2022 AT 22:57