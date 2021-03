Football

'It makes no sense' – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on 10-day isolation after international duty

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to follow Jurgen Klopp's lead and stop his players from travelling for international duty this month as he said "it won't make sense". Premier League players from several nations would be forced to into quarantine for 10 days upon their return to the UK from their national teams.

00:00:38, 10 views, 10 hours ago