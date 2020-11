Football

'It matters what you have done for our lives' - Pep Guardiola on Diego Maradona

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Diego Maradona following the Argentine World Cup winner's passing earlier on Wednesday at the age of 60. He recalls a banner which read 'No matter what you have done with your life, Diego, it matters what you have done for our lives."

00:00:44, 47 views, an hour ago