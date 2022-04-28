Football

'It's 2-0 at half-time' - Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool of over-confidence against Villarreal in Champions League

"The full work is still to do, nothing has happened yet. That's how it is. For me the best example is when you play a game and it's 2-0 at half-time. You have to be completely on alert. You have to be 100 percent in the right mood. You have to play the second half like you played the first half. There's nothing to defend if you do that, you get rid of that mindset that you might have had."

00:02:13, 3 hours ago