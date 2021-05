Football

"It's a decision which hasn't exactly been taken overnight" Roy Hodgson on decision to leave Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson, the Premier League’s oldest manager at 73, is leaving his role at Crystal Palace at the end of the season after four years at the club. Hodgson did not disclose what the next step in his career would be, but said Tuesday he is ready to stop being a 'full-time manager'.

00:00:45, 2 hours ago