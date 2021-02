Football

'It's a final' - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's clash with Benfica, Thomas 'Partey close to being fit'

Arsenal head into the second leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash with the tie finely poised following a 1-1 draw in Rome last week. That only adds to the pressure of the Benfica clash - but Mikel Arteta wants to see his players thrive under it. "It's a big season and a really important game, mentally and confidence-wise."

