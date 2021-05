Football

'It's a lie' - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane denies reports he's told players he is leaving

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has denied reports claiming that he has already told his players that he is leaving at the end of the season. Zidane said that would be a totally unprofessional thing to do whilst they are battling for the Spanish title. Zidane's future has long been uncertain with the Spanish club.

00:00:28, 19 minutes ago