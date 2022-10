Football

'It's a real challenge' - Graham Potter on settling into Chelsea job

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has said he is looking forward to coming up against AC Milan and Olivier Giroud in the UEFA Champions League. Potter is still settling into his new role, having replaced Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked after Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb at the start of the competition.

00:01:54, 2 hours ago