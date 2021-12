Football

'It's a wonderful story' - Kylian Mbappe after winning Globe Soccer Award

Kylian Mbappe spoke at the Dubai International Sports Conference shortly before he was crowned Men's Player of the Year at the Global Soccer Awards on Monday. The French World Cup winner scored 42 goals for Paris Saint-Germain last season and also helped France win the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

00:01:11, 33 minutes ago